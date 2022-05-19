Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of Crexendo stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17. Crexendo has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.83 million, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crexendo will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crexendo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

In other Crexendo news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 355,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $980,614.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,949,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 369,795 shares of company stock worth $1,040,549 and sold 40,000 shares worth $132,200. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXDO. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crexendo by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crexendo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

