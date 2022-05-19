CRH (NYSE:CRH) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners cut CRH from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised CRH from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CRH from €58.00 ($60.42) to €59.00 ($61.46) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CRH from €56.00 ($58.33) to €50.00 ($52.08) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2266 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in CRH during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CRH by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in CRH by 5.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CRH by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,379,000 after buying an additional 24,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

