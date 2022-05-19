Critical Contrast: E2open Parent (ETWO) and Its Rivals

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) is one of 141 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare E2open Parent to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get E2open Parent alerts:

This table compares E2open Parent and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $425.56 million -$165.78 million -9.31 E2open Parent Competitors $895.35 million -$10.28 million 0.62

E2open Parent’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than E2open Parent. E2open Parent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

E2open Parent has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E2open Parent’s peers have a beta of 1.36, suggesting that their average stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares E2open Parent and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent -38.96% -3.73% -2.33% E2open Parent Competitors -38.14% -1,422.01% -6.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.1% of E2open Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of E2open Parent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for E2open Parent and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 0 0 3 0 3.00 E2open Parent Competitors 773 3330 5032 106 2.48

E2open Parent currently has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 63.58%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 77.19%. Given E2open Parent’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe E2open Parent has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

E2open Parent peers beat E2open Parent on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

E2open Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.