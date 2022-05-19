Csenge Advisory Group Buys 1,706 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Phillips 66 by 36.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Phillips 66 by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 11.6% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.21.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $95.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.69. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $98.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 64.11%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.