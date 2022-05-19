Csenge Advisory Group Has $627,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 60,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,491,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,967,000 after purchasing an additional 54,739 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.46 and its 200-day moving average is $79.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

