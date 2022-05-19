Csenge Advisory Group Sells 3,690 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,401,000 after purchasing an additional 520,259 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,480,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,022,000 after buying an additional 184,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,457 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $63.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.88. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $196.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £115 ($141.77) to £120 ($147.93) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($125.74) to £111 ($136.83) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

