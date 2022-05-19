CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.44-$3.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Shares of CSG Systems International stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $58.30. 915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $65.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.81.

In related news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $92,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in CSG Systems International by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 19,265 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CSG Systems International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CSG Systems International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.