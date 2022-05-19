CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Downgraded by Citigroup

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.45.

CSX opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38. CSX has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at about $2,881,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 17.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 27,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in CSX by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 219,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

