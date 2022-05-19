CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $65.88. CTO Realty Growth shares last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 39,242 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTO shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jonestrading raised their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.82.

CTO Realty Growth’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 9,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $174,401.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 855,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,629,446.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Vorakoun sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $44,815.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 32,473 shares of company stock valued at $594,985 and have sold 3,361 shares valued at $192,465. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 13.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 36.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43,961 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 30.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 69.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

