CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.62 Million

Analysts expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) to report $252.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $259.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $249.00 million. CubeSmart posted sales of $199.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $983.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $931.76 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $959.67 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

Shares of CUBE stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $40.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,980. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.64. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.81%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth $1,449,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,677,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,280,000 after acquiring an additional 61,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 63.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

