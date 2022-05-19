CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target Cut to $48.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a na rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CUBE. StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.57.

CUBE stock opened at $41.07 on Monday. CubeSmart has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $57.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.49.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CubeSmart by 262.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 16.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 11.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 89.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in CubeSmart by 11.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

