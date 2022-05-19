Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Short Interest Down 15.1% in April

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the April 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.30.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $199.80. 7,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,147. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.50. Cummins has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $265.09.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

In other Cummins news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,001 shares of company stock valued at $11,154,052 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

