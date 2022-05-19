Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.05-$8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.55 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE CW traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.56. 6,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,824. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.27. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $162.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 8,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $1,389,514.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $62,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,799 shares of company stock worth $2,531,790. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $33,468,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after buying an additional 182,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,531,000 after acquiring an additional 141,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,062,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

