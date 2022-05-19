CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.37–$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136.97 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.92–$0.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $125.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.72. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 1.24.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 36.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

