Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Director Purchases $24,090.00 in Stock

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) Director Michael G. Bator acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $24,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Cytosorbents stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $97.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.48. Cytosorbents Co. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $9.80.
Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 44.65% and a negative net margin of 71.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on CTSO. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cytosorbents from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytosorbents presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.
About Cytosorbents (Get Rating)
Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.