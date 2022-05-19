Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Director Purchases $24,090.00 in Stock

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) Director Michael G. Bator acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $24,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cytosorbents stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $97.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.48. Cytosorbents Co. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $9.80.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 44.65% and a negative net margin of 71.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 964,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 107,826 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 15.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,154,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 151,015 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,946,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 108,833 shares during the period. Finally, Avenir Corp raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 2.1% during the third quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,395,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 28,836 shares during the period. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTSO. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cytosorbents from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytosorbents presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

About Cytosorbents (Get Rating)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.