DA Davidson Lowers Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) to Neutral

DA Davidson lowered shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading upped their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of HAFC opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $670.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $28.84.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $59.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 205,785 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

