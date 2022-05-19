Dai Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Dai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a total market capitalization of $6.54 billion and $406.86 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,214.38 or 0.99960404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002172 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00102141 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,529,533,980 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

