Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Short Interest Up 24.1% in April

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the April 15th total of 10,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of DJCO stock opened at $247.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.26. Daily Journal has a 1-year low of $242.11 and a 1-year high of $415.66. The company has a quick ratio of 15.31, a current ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Daily Journal by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Daily Journal by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Daily Journal by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Daily Journal by 17.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Daily Journal by 64.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Daily Journal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Daily Journal (Get Rating)

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.