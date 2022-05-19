Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.17

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.17 and last traded at $21.27, with a volume of 54917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DIFTY)

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. It operates through Construction, Real Estate, and Other segments. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offers rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services.

