Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Datadog also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.13-$0.15 EPS.

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $8.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.53. 8,125,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,921,529. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9,652,500.00 and a beta of 1.25. Datadog has a 12-month low of $84.29 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.38.

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,640,291.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 440,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,827,633.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.77, for a total transaction of $494,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,610 shares of company stock valued at $33,309,409. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 148,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Datadog by 464.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 13,235 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Datadog by 9.2% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $700,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $851,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.