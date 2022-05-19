Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) rose 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.43 and last traded at $93.08. Approximately 37,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,940,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.07.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,476,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.60.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $389,857.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,197.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.77, for a total transaction of $494,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,610 shares of company stock worth $33,309,409. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Datadog by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

