David H. Mowry Acquires 996 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) CEO David H. Mowry acquired 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.12 per share, with a total value of $49,919.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,604,763.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CUTR opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.25. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.75). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cutera by 592.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Cutera by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the first quarter valued at about $95,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Cutera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

