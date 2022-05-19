David Williams Purchases 405,911 Shares of PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) Stock

PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV – Get Rating) insider David Williams bought 405,911 shares of PolyNovo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.27 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$514,289.24 ($359,642.82).

David Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, David Williams bought 181,532 shares of PolyNovo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.28 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$231,453.30 ($161,855.45).

On Wednesday, May 11th, David Williams bought 249,996 shares of PolyNovo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.06 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$265,995.74 ($186,011.01).

On Monday, May 9th, David Williams bought 250,000 shares of PolyNovo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$227,500.00 ($159,090.91).

On Thursday, May 5th, David Williams bought 500,000 shares of PolyNovo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$434,500.00 ($303,846.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Polynovo Limited develops medical devices in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers NovoSorb Biodegradable Temporising Matrix, which is used in a fully debrided clean surgical wound to physiologically close the wound.

