Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €11.60 ($12.08) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Davide Campari-Milano from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €11.30 ($11.77) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Davide Campari-Milano from €14.00 ($14.58) to €12.50 ($13.02) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Davide Campari-Milano from €16.00 ($16.67) to €13.50 ($14.06) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.38.

DVDCF opened at $10.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

