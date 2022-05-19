DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DVA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.39. The company had a trading volume of 18,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,612. DaVita has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. DaVita’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DaVita will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

