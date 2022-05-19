DCC (LON:DCC) Given New GBX 7,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DCC (LON:DCC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,000 ($86.29) to GBX 7,500 ($92.46) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,250 ($89.37) price objective on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,172 ($88.41).

LON DCC opened at GBX 5,692 ($70.17) on Wednesday. DCC has a 1 year low of GBX 5,050 ($62.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,520 ($80.37). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,931.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,990.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 119.93 ($1.48) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from DCC’s previous dividend of $55.85. This represents a yield of 1.91%. DCC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

