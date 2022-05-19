Decentral Games Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DG)

Decentral Games (DG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $38.35 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for $0.0755 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 509,413,324 coins and its circulating supply is 508,109,752 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

