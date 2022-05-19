Deeper Network (DPR) Hits Market Capitalization of $52.24 Million

Deeper Network (DPR) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 62.9% higher against the US dollar. Deeper Network has a market cap of $52.24 million and $856,284.00 worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 66.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.70 or 0.00804823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.03 or 0.00445942 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00033182 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,572.32 or 1.57105517 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.