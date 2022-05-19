Deere & Company (DE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 20th. Analysts expect Deere & Company to post earnings of $6.67 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Deere & Company to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DE stock opened at $368.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $320.50 and a twelve month high of $446.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 781,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,580,000 after purchasing an additional 137,950 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 36.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 416,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,101,000 after buying an additional 110,528 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 185.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,427,000 after buying an additional 174,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.93.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

