Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Gap Up to $15.71

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.71, but opened at $16.21. Definitive Healthcare shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 383 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $283,149.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $8,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,013,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,457,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 680,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after buying an additional 419,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,205,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

