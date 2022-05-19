Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.00 million-$54.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.70 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.26 EPS.

DH traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.45. 562,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,916. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $283,149.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

