DeRace Market Capitalization Achieves $22.24 Million (DERC)

DeRace (DERC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. One DeRace coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001354 BTC on exchanges. DeRace has a market cap of $22.24 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeRace has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.31 or 0.00585364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00445329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00033107 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,081.34 or 1.58735307 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008609 BTC.

About DeRace

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,240,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

