Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “€48.00” Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €48.00 ($50.00) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($31.25) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($39.58) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($41.15) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($39.58) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($50.00) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

EPA STM opened at €37.36 ($38.92) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €39.65. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($12.92) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($22.34).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.