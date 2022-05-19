Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “€90.00” Price Target for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP)

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) received a €90.00 ($93.75) target price from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price indicates a potential upside of 79.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($81.25) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($83.33) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($79.17) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($67.71) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($61.46) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of COP stock traded down €0.80 ($0.83) on Thursday, reaching €50.05 ($52.14). 38,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,245. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 38.50. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €44.40 ($46.25) and a one year high of €82.80 ($86.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €52.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €59.36.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.