Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €17.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.50 ($18.23) price target on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DEQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.50 ($18.23) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($23.85) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($18.54) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($22.92) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

ETR DEQ opened at €16.01 ($16.68) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $989.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12 month low of €13.26 ($13.81) and a 12 month high of €21.68 ($22.58).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

