Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI – Get Rating) were up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €26.00 ($27.08) and last traded at €26.00 ($27.08). Approximately 77,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €25.70 ($26.77).

Separately, Barclays set a €50.00 ($52.08) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €50.53 ($52.63).

The business has a fifty day moving average of €29.53 and a 200-day moving average of €35.50.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

