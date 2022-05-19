Dev Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $648,002.81 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 19th. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $648,002.81 and $11,044.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001382 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006840 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

