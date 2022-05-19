Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Devon Energy’s first-quarter earnings were better than expected as stable production and recovery in commodity prices boosted performance. WPX Energy acquisition expanded DVN’s presence in Delaware Basin. The company is using new technology in production process to lower operating expenses. The divestiture of the Canadian and Barnett Shale gas assets will allow DVN to focus on the oil-rich U.S. assets. DVN’s stable free cash flow allows it to buy back shares and distribute dividend. Devon has ample liquidity to meet near-term debt obligations. In the past year, DVN’s shares have outperformed the industry. However, DVN operates in a competitive industry, wherein a few operators are in a secure position due to stronger financial capabilities. Limited control over some joint venture properties and regulations is a headwind.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DVN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.33.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average is $52.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $73.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.05%.

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,880 shares of company stock valued at $11,779,273. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

