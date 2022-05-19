DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.18

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 17000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.10 million and a P/E ratio of -4.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28.

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DIAGNOS Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

