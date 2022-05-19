Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $22,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,100,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $22,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.74.

In related news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.26. The company had a trading volume of 61,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,135. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.34.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

