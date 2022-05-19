Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Short Interest Update

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,330,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the April 15th total of 7,650,000 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

In other news, Director Bruce H. Besanko acquired 7,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $25,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,541. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,805.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 104,756 shares of company stock worth $260,898 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DBD. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

NYSE DBD opened at $3.12 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.39). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.