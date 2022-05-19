Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 23,746 Shares of Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 23,746 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $698,132.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 25,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $731,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 47,920 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,488,874.40.

On Monday, February 28th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $382,165.70.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.73. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 398,870.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,160 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $8,237,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 363,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after acquiring an additional 135,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,511,788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $193,793,000 after purchasing an additional 119,277 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 191,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 95,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

