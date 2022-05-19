Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,150 ($38.83).

Several analysts recently commented on DPLM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diploma to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($32.05) to GBX 2,450 ($30.20) in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Diploma from GBX 3,200 ($39.45) to GBX 3,360 ($41.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,290 ($40.56) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($43.15) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Diploma alerts:

Shares of Diploma stock traded down GBX 52.45 ($0.65) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,369.55 ($29.21). 213,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. Diploma has a twelve month low of GBX 2,334 ($28.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,504 ($43.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,669.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,889.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.76%.

About Diploma (Get Rating)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.