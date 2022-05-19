Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Gap Down to $74.50

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $74.50, but opened at $71.00. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $73.50, with a volume of 2,939 shares.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $5,780,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,819,000. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,279,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,766,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. 2.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS)
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.