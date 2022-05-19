Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Gap Down to $74.50

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $74.50, but opened at $71.00. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $73.50, with a volume of 2,939 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $5,780,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,819,000. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,279,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,766,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. 2.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

