Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Gap Down to $74.50

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $74.50, but opened at $71.00. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $73.50, with a volume of 2,939 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $705,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 38.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 50.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 151.7% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS)
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.