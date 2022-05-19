Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) Trading 2.7% Higher

Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW – Get Rating) shares were up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.89 and last traded at $17.89. Approximately 4 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion World Without Waste ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion World Without Waste ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion World Without Waste ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

