Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

DSEY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diversey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Diversey from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.20.

NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $9.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. Diversey has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $18.61.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.63 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diversey in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,807,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Diversey by 491.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,544,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,584 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Diversey by 722.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 116,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Diversey by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 57,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Diversey in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

