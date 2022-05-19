Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) PT Lowered to C$3.15 at CIBC

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.15 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Diversified Royalty stock opened at C$2.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$346.16 million and a P/E ratio of 14.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.11. Diversified Royalty has a 1-year low of C$2.49 and a 1-year high of C$3.39.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$10.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diversified Royalty will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.0183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 109.22%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

