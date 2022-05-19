DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.56 million. DLocal had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DLO stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.91. The company had a trading volume of 130,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,736,000 after buying an additional 1,415,016 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in DLocal during the 1st quarter worth $18,375,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in DLocal by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 890.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 173,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DLocal by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 192,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 17,378 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

