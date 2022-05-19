Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires New Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 105,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.57%.

NLY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

